State to publish booklets with details of dev works done in every village of Bengal

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development department is bringing out separate booklets for every district highlighting the development works carried out by the department for the benefits of the people.



Recently, a book was launched by the department for Purulia district. Subrata Mukherjee, the state Panchayats and Rural development minister, said: "Separate books containing data on the implemented development works, schemes and other such details of each district will be brought out as it will help local people to know the works that the state government has taken up and completed for rural development".

The state Panchayats and Rural Development department has played a crucial role during the pandemic situation as it provided jobs to the rural populace through

MGNREGA and also created various infrastructure benefitting residents of several villages.

The state government has created at least 36 crore mandays under MGNREGA by providing jobs to 1.1 crore rural populace. The booklets will contain both photographs of different projects and graphical representation

of the data.

Sources said a proposal to create a portal containing even minute details of the road constructed by the department has also been mulled.

Though it is at a very nascent stage, one can easily get details of the roads constructed including those under Pathashree Aviyan with a single click if it gets

implemented.