State to operate 10 new COVID treatment facilities in districts

Kolkata: With the sudden rise in the number of Corona affected patients across the state, the Health department has decided to operate 10 new facilities including the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital in North 24-parganas as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.



The Health department has already issued an order in this regard where it said that the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital will start function as a dedicated COVID hospital with a capacity of 500 beds. It will be designated as level IV COVID hospital and will treat only diagnosed corona patients. All the necessary infrastructure will be put in place for the smooth treatment of the corona affected patients.

TB Hospital in Nadia's Kalyani will be designated as severe acute respiratory infected (SARI) level II hospital with a capacity of 300 beds. TLJ Hospital in Howrah's Liluah will be designated as level IV COVID hospital with 250 bed facilities. This hospital will also keep only diagnosed COVID cases. Salboni SSH in East Midnapore will also be designated as a level IV COVID hospital with the capacity of 150 beds. It will also treat only those patients who have already been diagnosed as COVID positive.

Khrishtio Seva Sadan at Jiganj area of Murshidabad will be converted to level IV COVID hospital with 100 beds. It will also keep only diagnosed COVID cases. Tapsikantha Ayush Hospital in Alipuduar with 100 beds will be transformed into a level IV COVID hospital and will also treat only the infected patients. Coochbehar Mission Hospital will be given a status of level IV COVID hospital with 110 beds. Desun Hospital in Siliguri will be converted into level IV COVID hospital. Prayas Atreyi Hospital in South Dinajpur will be escalated to level IV COVID Hospital with 30 beds. It will also admit only diagnosed COVID cases. Old Matri Sadan Hospital in Murshidabad will be transformed into level IV COVID Hospital with 120 beds for the treatment of COVID infected patients.

Glocal Hospital in Nadia will be elevated to level IV COVID Hospital and will treat only corona affected patients. SNR Carnival Hospital in Nadia will be escalated to level IV with 120 beds and will keep only affected patients. Blue View Nursing Home in Hooghly will also be transformed into level IV COVID Hospital with 30 beds. RMYF Hospital in Rampurhat will be elevated to level IV COVID Hospital and will provide treatment to only corona affected patients. CAMRI Hospital in East Burdwan will be transformed into level IV COVID Hospital and will have a capacity of 120 beds.

The state Health department has also decided to take over schools and tourist lodges for the setting up of COVID health units. Incidentally bed capacity has been increased at MR Bangur Hospital up to 670, while Sanaka Hospital in West Burdwan will have up to 400 beds and Baromaa Hospital in East Midnapore will get more beds for COVID treatment.