State to open museum to commemorate 75 years of Independence

Kolkata: The state government will soon inaugurate a museum on India's freedom movement at the Alipore Correctional Home, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday.



She said the museum is being set up to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence. The work at the museum is going on in full swing and it is likely to be ready within a month or so, she said.

She said 10 painters including Jogen Chowdhury and Suvaprasanna will paint important incidents of the freedom struggle on the wall. Banerjee will be present on the day when the artists will do the painting whose date will be announced later.

Mayor Firhad Hakim, Education minister Bratya Basu and artist Suvaprasanna along with the Chief Secretary HK Diwedi will visit the spot.

The Information and Cultural Affairs department and Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (Hidco) have been assigned to set up the museum.

The buildings where several offices had been come up will be restored to their original position.

Alipore Central Correctional Home had played an important role in India's freedom movement.

National leaders including Netaji and Jawaharlal Nehru were imprisoned here.

Several young revolutionaries had been hanged inside the jail.

The inmates of the correctional home have been shifted to the newly built correctional home at Baruipur.