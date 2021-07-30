State to offer basic infra support to takers of industry lands

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) has taken significant strides in standardisation of its land allotment policy with an aim to usher in transparency and hassle-free land allotment to the investors.



WBIDC has decided to provide minimum infrastructure in the form of access road, water supply and power in its industrial lands across the state to facilitate the big industry players when they take up any land.

"We have learnt from our experience that the big industries have been facing problems in arranging the basic infrastructure for the land that they want to take up from the state government for any project. So, we have decided to sell industrial lands with basic infrastructure ready. The big players are very much happy to pay the extra cost to the government against this infrastructural development cost,"a senior WBIDC official said.

The official added that the ball has been set rolling for developing such basic facilities on 900 acres at Goaltore in West Midnapore, 350 acres in Haldia, East Midnapore , 2483 acres at Jangal Sundari Karmanagari in Purulia and 100 acres in Kalyani, Nadia. These lands are being provided as part of the land bank of the government.

WBIDC has taken steps to set free unutilised lands under occupation. About 15 -20 percent belonging to West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDC) and West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBIIDC) have been found lying unused for a long time.

"We are writing to these entrepreneurs to justify the reason behind non-utilisation. If we are satisfied with their reply, we will provide them a time frame, otherwise we will terminate the agreement of land and recover that particular land," Rajiva Sinha, Chairman of WBIDC said.

WBIDC has also ensured uniform documentation and the same application form for applying for any government land under the aegis of WBIDC, WBSIDC or WBIIDC.

The lease agreement for lands belonging to WBIDC, WBSIDC or WBIIDC is also being made common so that there are no different clauses or penalties. "The industry often complains of differences in lease agreement," the official said. WBIDC has already notified all lands available in its industrial parks supported by GIS mapping with all details including the amount of available land along with its price on its website for facilitating the investors. The allotment will be strictly on a first come first served basis. According to sources in the state Industry department, 25 proposals for industrial projects have already been received.