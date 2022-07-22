State to observe World Tribal Day on August 9

KOLKATA: World Tribal Day will be observed on August 9 along with the Quit India movement of 1942, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee announced during her speech at the Martyrs' Day programme on Thursday.



She said the celebration would be held in every area and block. As the day coincides with Muharram, she urged party workers to hold the programmes between 10 am and 11 am and finish it off by 1 pm, when Muharram processions would be taken out.

On August 14 on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, cultural programmes will be held in every area.

She urged people to hoist the national flag atop every building on August 15 to observe Independence Day in the most befitting manner.

The TMC supremo said as the foundation of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad on August 28 falls on a Sunday this year, it would be held on August 29 at the Gandhi Statue.

On August 22, a meeting of the state administration with police and organisers of Durga Puja will be held to host the state's biggest festival peacefully and smoothly. On September 1, rallies will be taken out across the state to honour UNESCO's decision to attach the global heritage tag to Durga Puja.

Banerjee also urged party workers to observe Teachers' Day on September 5 and honour all educators.

"Teachers are the backbone of our society and we respect them. Respect your teachers and parents," she maintained.

Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary will be observed on October 2 across the state. "I have given a list of programmes which should be observed with due respect and peacefully," Banerjee added.