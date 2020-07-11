State to make masks with CM's catchline

Kolkata: The state government has taken an initiative to introduce masks with "Bangla Amar Maa" printed on it.



The move has been taken to uphold the glory of the state and genuinity of the quality of the masks.

It is learnt that the

catchline "Bangla Amar Maa" was scripted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The catchline will be printed on each of the three-layered masks. "Government of West Bengal" will also be printed in smaller font size just below the catch line.

Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation Limited has been given the responsibility to supply the consignment. Initially, orders for 6 lakh masks of two different sizes have been placed. Sources said the masks will be given to ministers, bureaucrats, state government officials and policemen including officers. Steps would also be taken to let common people get the same.

This comes when the state government has made the use of masks mandatory for people coming out in public. Steps have also been taken to provide the same to all school-goers in the state and to beneficiaries of the 100 days job scheme.