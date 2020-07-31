State to maintain 100% data of Covid patients admitted in hosps

Kolkata: The state government has introduced the Covid Patient Management System (CPMS) to ensure maintaining cent percent updated data related to a COVID-19 patient admitted in hospitals dedicated for treatment of the disease.



It has been launched for entry of data pertaining to admission of a patient, IPD early warning score, laboratory investigation, discharge or death of every COVID-19 positive patient admitted in a dedicated hospital.

It is applicable to all clinical establishments under the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Act.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had announced the introduction of CPMS for better management of critical COVID-19 patients who are also suffering from co-morbidities.

Disclosure of details of all COVID-19 patients in CPMS has been made mandatory by exercising the powers conferred under the "West Bengal Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020".

Giving highest priority, superintendents of every hospital have to monitor the CPMS personally and they also have to ensure that it is updated regularly.

It has been directed that "100 percent entry every day has to be ensured in CPMS for all admissions including proper entry of symptoms and co-morbidities if any. At the same time, the Early Warning Score of every patient has to be provided at least once daily. Investigation results of the laboratory, wherever tests are done, also have to be updated in CPMS.

Most importantly, detailed information about the patients at the time of release also has to be provided through the system.

In case of death of a patient, related information also has to be immediately provided through CPMS.

Sources said that the introduction of the CPMS will ensure better monitoring of the patients, mainly those are in critical condition. Immediate opinion can be provided after receiving updated regular information of the patients.

It is learnt that the mechanism will help in reducing the death rate as necessary and timely steps can be taken for patients that are in critical condition.