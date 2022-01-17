State to launch 'Education through Telephone' for classes VI to X today

KOLKATA: The Education department in collaboration with West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is launching "Education Through Telephone" (Banglar Siksha- Durabhase) for the students of class VI to X from Monday.



Teachers across the state will be ready to answer queries from students if they call up

at toll free number 18001232823. Students from class VI to VIII can avail such facilities from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm while Class IX and X students can avail this service from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

"The schools are presently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. So, we have launched such service for the benefit of the students," a senior official of the Education department said. Meanwhile, the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) will conduct the selection process for recommendation to the posts of Assistant Professor in different subjects in the government –aided general degree college of Bengal from Monday.

The applicants have been requested to follow the website www.wbcsconline.in &

www.wbcsc.org.in for the interview schedule."If any candidate called for the interview gets infected with COVID-19 and fails to attend as per schedule, we will reschedule his/her interview against production of medical documents. If any close relative of the interviewee is found to be affected with COVID-19, then also his/ her inability in turning up may also be considered," a senior official of WBCSC said.

The advertisement regarding recruitment of assistant professors was published on 31 December, 2020.

The applications in this matter was accepted till March 15. There were 33000 applications for 44 subjects. Among these the interview for Bengali and English is commencing from Monday. The first phase of the interview for these two subjects will be held till January 21.