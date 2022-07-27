State to launch drive on tiger conservation

KOLKATA: The state Forest department will launch a massive campaign on the conservation of Tiger on World Tiger day that falls on July 29.

There are around 4000 tigers in India as against 50,000 over a century ago. It may be mentioned Raja, a tiger breathed his last at South Khayerabari Tiger Rescue Centre in North Bengal recently.

A documentary titled Bagher Din—the day of Tiger has been made and will be uploaded on social media on July 28. Conceptualised by elocutionist Korak Basu, the script has been penned by poet Tanmoy Chakraborty. There will be excerpts from the writings of Jim Corbett on his experiences on Tigers. His book 'The man-eater of Kumaon is still very popular among the wildlife lovers.