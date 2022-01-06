State to launch double ticketing system during Ganga Sagar Mela

KOLKATA: State Transport department decided to introduce double ticketing system for both vessel and bus operation during Ganga Sagar Mela.



The initiative has been taken to reduce congestion at ticket counters at Lot 8 and Kachuberia amid the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

State Transport minister Firhad Hakim on Tuesday had also assured that the Transport department would also supply adequate number of buses depending on the requirements of the passengers. It had been learnt that all the combined tickets would have security features. The tickets can also be booked through an online bus ticket booking application.

The West Bengal Transport Corporation's (WBTC) combined ticket for bus and vessel for Ganga Sagar Mela 2022 can be used by pilgrims for traveling from Kolkata to Kachuberia and back, Howrah to Kachuberia and back, Lot 8 to Kachuberia and back and Kachuberia to Lot 8. The fare of combined ticket (for bus and vessel) from Howrah to Kachuberia (UP/ DN) will be Rs 210. The fare of combined ticket (for bus and vessel) from Kolkata to Kachuberia (UP/ DN) will be Rs 200. The fare of combined ticket (for bus) from Lot 8 to Kachuberia (UP/ DN) will be Rs 80.