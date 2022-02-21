State to launch 360 degree campaign of Durga Puja

KOLKATA: State Tourism department has floated a tender for engaging consultant for tourism promotion strategy with necessary policy initiative and at the same time launching a 360 degree campaign in the domestic and international sector to showcase Durga Puja across the globe in the best way possible.



The move assumes significance as Durga Puja has been granted UNESCO tag for intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

"The digital platform, print and electronic media, smartphone apps, outdoor hoardings will be used for promotion and branding of the Durga Puja will be done to showcase Bengal's favourite festival to domestic as well as international tourists in the best possible manner," a senior official of the state Tourism department said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already announced that 'Durga Puja Carnival' would be observed in a grand manner at Red Road this year.

The carnival could not be held in the last two years (2020 and 2021) due to Covid. She had asked the Tourism department to invite all diplomats at the event.

Earlier, Banerjee had said a month before Durga Puja, a huge procession would be held in the city, involving women from all communities, to celebrate UNESCO's heritage tag to the annual festival

of Bengal.

In Kolkata, all the Puja committees will gather at Shyambazar and take out a colourful rally to mark the beginning of celebration of Durga Puja that begins from October 1 (Sasthi). Banerjee herself is expected to take part in the rally. She has also given necessary directions to create a logo to commemorate the occasion.

The consulting firm will help the department in churning out a comprehensive tourism policy and a detailed strategy document which will be capable of attracting private investment.

The consultant will also help in developing and promoting new tourism destinations and attracting tourists to these sites.

"We are also planning to develop ropeway infrastructure and light and sound show in some of the tourist destinations in Bengal. The consultant's advice will also be sought in this area," the official said.

He added that it will also assist the department in holding awareness programmes/road shows across the country and at an international level to attract tourists and potential investors.

The revamp of the website and constant monitoring of the mobile app will be the other important tasks that will be executed by the consulting firm.