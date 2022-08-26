State to invite applications for 32 plots of land for setting up industrial parks

KOLKATA: The state government is all set to invite applications for 32 plots of land spread across 456.57 acres in 13 districts for setting up industrial parks under SAIP (Scheme for Approved Industrial Parks) scheme.



Principal Secretary of state MSME and Textiles department Rajesh Pandey chaired a video conference with the concerned district administration who have already identified these land parcels and asked them to encourage local entrepreneurs and industrialists of their respective districts or neighbouring ones for developing the land parcels selected for industrial parks.

The chambers of the district level attended the meeting and some of them have shown interest in developing the identified lands.

In some cases, it has been revealed that the identified land parcel has been in the interior area and in such cases, the concerned district administration has been asked to identify more lands that can be taken up in the following phase.

Cooch Behar district has identified 7 land parcels spreading across 146.44 acres, followed by West Burdwan which has earmarked 5 land parcels spread across 131.1 acres.

A land measuring 6.32 acres has been identified at Talbhomra mouza in Singur, Hooghly district while 5 acres of land has been earmarked at Bainchbari mouza Nandigram I in East Midnapore.

Jalpaiguri district has identified 7 land parcels measuring 63.62 acres.

In the first phase, 41 plots were notified for industrial parks by the state government. The present one is going to be the second phase allotment.

The districts that have identified land parcels for the phase are Alipurduar, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Nadia, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, North Dinajpur, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Darjeeling (Siliguri), Cooch Behar and Purulia. The decision by the state Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in September last year to allow the setting up of industrial parks on land measuring 5 acres and above reducing the land ceiling drastically from 20 acres has encouraged the private players to set up industrial parks across the state.