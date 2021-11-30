State to introduce online 'Khajna' payment facility from January

Kolkata: The days of standing in long queues to pay "Khajna" (land revenue tax) is going to be a matter of the past from the New Year. The reason being the Mamata Banerjee government is going to introduce an online 'Khajna' payment facility from January 2022.



The facility will help people to pay their Khajna in just a single click from any part of the world. At the same time the state's revenue from the same would go up as the state officers of the Land and Land Reforms department consider that it will help in doing away with the tendency of delaying payment of the same among a section of people.

The land revenue tax leads to a generation of annual Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore for the state's exchequer. From the beginning of lockdown the Bengal government stressed on further development of e-governance considering it would benefit common people at large and also ensure transparency.

After introducing a series of e-governance and ease of doing business facilities, Mamata Banerjee is going to introduce

the facility of paying "Khajna" online. "The National Informatics Centre is developing the online based system with some officers of the Land and Land Reforms department providing them the necessary knowledge-based support on the subject. If everything goes as planned then the facility would be in place by January and common people can pay their khajna online from the beginning of the new year itself," said an officer of the state

secretariat. One can enter the website of the Land and Land Reforms department or banglarbhumi.gov.in.

There would be a separate button in the website. Just a single click on it would take the user to the webpage where he or she has to key in details of his or her plot to know the amount has to be paid as land revenue tax.

With Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision of waiving off the land revenue tax on agricultural land a few years ago, now the same has to be paid only on "non-agricultural" land. It again has different classifications based on the "nature of land". The system is getting developed in such a way that it would automatically calculate the revenue tallying with the existing land records.

It needs a mention that with implementation of the updated IT based technologies, the land records in most of the blocks are now being maintained on web-based e-Bhuchitra application software from where the live data of land records is being displayed for public access in the department's website.