State to install oxygen plants in dist hosps

Kolkata: State Health department has decided to install oxygen plants in the district hospitals across the state to meet the possible rise in the demands of oxygen which might be caused during the forthcoming winter session.



According to a senior health department official, the demand for oxygen has doubled after the Covid pandemic appeared and the situation might turn difficult during the winter season when more COPD cases are reported. Apprehending a possible crisis of oxygen in the districts during the Covid situation, the Health department has taken initiatives to set up plants in the district hospitals. Earlier it was decided that such plants would be set up at medical colleges. Apart from the medical colleges, facilities would be available in the district hospitals as well.

The health department is in touch with the expert agency. As the demand of oxygen has gone up, some suppliers have hiked the price. Some people are also hoarding oxygen cylinders at their houses ever since the Covid appeared. This has also led to a blackmarketing. The health department is trying to ensure that there is no crisis of oxygen in the hospitals if the situation further worsens.

Before the pandemic broke out, the demands of oxygen in government hospitals used to hover between 250-300 cubic meter and now the demand has doubled. There may be a further rise in the demand. It would generally cost around Rs 20-25 per cubic meter but the district hospitals are now buying oxygen cylinders in doubled cost.

State health department officials are now trying to ensure a steady flow of oxygen to the hospitals during the moment of crisis.

An oxygen plant has already been set up at Beliaghata ID Hospital and MR Bangur Hospital each as both the hospitals are treating many Covid patients.