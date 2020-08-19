State to install 300 more ventilators to boost critical care services

Kolkata: In a bid to boost up the critical care services in various Covid hospitals across Bengal, the state Health department has decided to install 300 more ventilators at various government run hospitals which have been providing Covid treatment.



In the wake of a sudden rise in the Covid infected cases, the health department felt the need for arranging more ventilators. This is because some of the infected patients often

require ventilation support when their health condition deteriorates. The health department is more kin on keeping an adequate arrangement so that patients requiring critical care services in various hospitals do not face any difficulties.

According to a Health department source, there are currently around 800 ventilators operational at various Covid hospitals and 300 more would soon be added into the system. This will enhance the existing infrastructure. All the three government-run Covid hospitals in the city – Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), MR Bangur Hospital and Beliaghata ID Hospital would soon get quite a few new ventilators.There is currently a 53-bedded critical care unit (CCU) operational for the treatment of Covid patients at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital . The hospital would soon get more than 70 such beds to treat critical Covid patients. Even the casualty block of the CMCH would get few CCU beds. The Beliaghata ID Hospital and MR Bangur Hospital would also get new ventilators. There are currently around CCU 31 beds functioning at the Beliaghata ID Hospital while in case of MR Bangur the number goes over 100.

As a result the demands of ventilators are also high in these government hospitals. Chief Secretary of the state on Monday announced that the government has already procured 300 high flow nasal cannula and 300 more have been ordered.Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is also in the charge of health department always stressed on the strengthening of infrastructure at the Covid hospitals ever since the pandemic broke.

A major infrastructure revamp was carried out following the advice of Banerjee, so that utmost care can be provided to Covid infected patients. The idea of 'Safe Home' has already gained much popularity in the city. Even the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also lauded the Bengal government for its idea of setting up 'Safe Home'. Minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharjee and Rogi Kalyan Samity

Chairman of NRS Medical College and Hospital Dr Santanu Sen inaugurate the 110-bed

Covid ward at the hospital on Tuesday.