State to include study on Covid in class XI syllabus

Kolkata: The state government is likely to introduce a chapter on Coronavirus in the class 11 syllabus of the state board-affiliated schools from the current academic session and in the sixth standard from the next academic year starting January 2022.



As per plans, an overview of Covid that includes the nature of the virus, its various strains, how it infects, what are the symptoms, the basic about quarantine, social distancing, sanitisation, precautionary measures that need to be undertaken may be included in the Health and Physical Education subject in Class XI.

The Syllabus Restructure Committee has already prepared a draft on this inclusion which is still awaiting the approval of the state Education department. "The main aim is to make students aware of the global threat and help them take adequate precautions," an official in the Education department said. Preparations are on for incorporating the study regarding Covid in class XI books from this ongoing year while in case of secondary level it can be done only from the next academic year starting from January.

Students have been unable to attend schools since March last year with all educational institutions remaining closed to prevent the spread of the disease.

"So they need to have a clear idea about it," the official said.