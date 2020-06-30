State to include study material on COVID-19 in school curriculum

Kolkata: The state Education department has decided to include some study material regarding COVID -19 virus in the school curriculum right from Class I to XII.



Education minister Partha Chatterjee has asked the Syllabus Committee to work out modalities in this regard.

The state wants to introduce the same from the 2021 academic session.

"There has been a preliminary discussion on inclusion of Corona virus in the school curriculum. We have taken up the matter with our experts," said a senior official of the Syllabus Committee.

The aspects that will be covered will include the nature of the virus , how does it spread, what would be the precautionary measures that need to be adopted. In the higher classes, Bengal's way of fighting the pandemic will also be included.

"We have started consulting doctors and psychiatrists in the state on this aspect, which we feel is of utmost importance. The study material will be different in different standards. A student in class II will not study the same material as a student of class VIII," added the

official.