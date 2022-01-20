State to impart technical training to youths in Deocha Pachami

kolkata: The state government has decided to impart technical training to the youths residing in the area close to the proposed Deocha Pachami coal mine in Birbhum to help them in procuring jobs when the project starts. The West Bengal Swarojgar Corporation Limited (WBSCL) would be the implementing agency for the training.



WBSCL chairman Anubrata Mondal and director Bharat Kaul, along with other senior officials, held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss how many types of training the local youths could be given.

The plan is to have several training sessions for tribal youths, including girls, to make them self-reliant."Our Chairman has asked the District Magistrate (DM) to submit a proposal on what sort of training can be imparted to the tribal youths in this area so that they can eke out a livelihood on their own. Primarily, motor driving, production of plates and utensils with sal leaves are two trades that can be imparted. The DM will soon submit a report on other trainings that can be imparted," a senior official of WBCSL said.It is a large coal mine project and there will be a need for skilled workers for various ancillary industries and trades.

Hence, the traning will come handy. There are 45 trades in which the WBCSL provides training.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on November 9 last year had announced a rehabilitation package worth Rs 10,000 crore to initiate coal excavation at Deocha Pachami coal block clearly stating that that there will be no acquisition of land like what had taken place during the Left Front rule.

She further stated that the state government would ensure rehabilitation of the people who would give their land for the project. They will be provided with alternate land, houses, jobs to at least one person from each family and all their rights would be protected.

The Deocha Pachami coal block is spread across 3,400 acres at Mohammad Bazar block of Birbhum district with around 1,198 million tonne coal reserve and 1,400 million tonne cubic basalt deposit. Around 21,000 people (including 3,601 SC and 9,034 ST) people reside in 4,314 houses in 12 villages in the area.