State to hold TET by Dec

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Friday decided to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) by December this year. However, the date will be decided after Durga Puja.



The Ad Hoc Committee of the primary education board had met on Friday. Chairman Gautam Pal was also present. During this meeting it was decided that the TET exam will be conducted in December.

However, before the tests for new primary teachers recruitment takes place, the primary education board will ensure that the 2014 TET merit list and other details are published first.

On the basis of the 2014 TET merit list, around 59,000 candidates were recruited in two phases. Around 23 lakh aspirants had applied for the positions in 2014. However, only 21 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The first stage of recruitment was completed in 2016 while the second round took place in 2020.

On Friday, the Calcitta High Court ordered the primary education board to publish the merit list of about 59,000 teachers by November 30.

Meanwhile, the former president of the WBBPE Manik Bhattacharya had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Division Bench's order to remove him from the post of president at the board.