State to hold special Duare Sarkar camps in tribal areas
kolkata: The state government has decided to hold special Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) camps at tribal areas in the state from June 13 to July 31. The camps will be held four days a week, including Saturday, with emphasis on solving land-related issues like mutation and conversion of tribal land.
The district magistrates have also been asked to take measures for setting up civil service coaching centres in every district.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her administrative review meeting in Purulia on May 30 had expressed her anguish over the performance of BLRO officials in certain areas over allegations of harassment and demand of money for land mutation. She instructed the district administration to take measures to reach to the doorsteps of the tribals for extending government benefits.
It has been found that a section of the tribal population has been reluctant to turn up at Duare Sarkar camps after some of them had fallen in the trap of fraudsters in their efforts to reach out to the BLRO office.
Banerjee had said that more Duare Sarkar camps should be held, if required and had set a three-month timeline for the district administration to complete such pending land-related matters of the tribal people so that they can derive benefits of Krishak Bandhu scheme of the state government.
Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a video conference with the concerned district magistrates and decided on the schedule of the camps. A guideline regarding hosting of such camps would be released soon.
Moreover, Banerjee in her administrative review meeting in Bankura on Tuesday had stressed on setting up civil service coaching centres in districts inspired from the model of Satyendranath Tagore Civil Service Centre in Salt Lake. Following this, the chief secretary in his video conference asked the district administration to do the needful.
The facility will be set up in collaboration with a reputed institution in each district, IAS officers may travel to such centres once in a week for taking classes. A guideline in this regard will be released soon from Nabanna.
