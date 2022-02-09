State to hire new helicopter

Kolkata: The state government is all set to hire a new helicopter on a 'wet' lease for a period of five years which will operate 45 hours a month. It will be involved in day and night VIP operations.



It will be the responsibility of the company that will hire the chopper for deployment and engagement of the pilot and other staff including maintenance. The tender was opened by the Flying Training Institute under state Transport department on January 14. The financial bids were opened on January 17 .

M/S Heligo Charters Private Ltd and M/S Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd participated in the tender. Global Vectra offered AW 169 helicopter while Heligo Charters offered Airbus H145 helicopter. According to the terms and conditions of the tender, the twin engine air-conditioned helicopter would be of seating capacity for 6 passengers excluding requisite crew members. The service provider should be capable of providing a backup helicopter with similar configuration when the original helicopter is grounded and not available for operation for a period of three consecutive days. At the same time the operator must have operated their helicopter for the service of the Central government, state government or any of their undertakings for cumulative 100 hours of flying during the last three financial years.

In the past five years , it was Global Vectra that was extending the services.