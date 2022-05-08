State to hire about 25K teachers, notification likely to be out by June

kolkata: The state government will recruit nearly 25000 teachers in the schools across the state soon.



Notification in this regard is expected to come up by the month of June, according to sources in the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC).

The question pattern for the recruitment examination of assistant teachers to be conducted by the Commission may also see a change.

The questions may be in similar pattern as that of TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) where multiple choice questions are set. The answer should be given in OMR sheet.

The state Education department along with the Commission will come out with certain reforms before issuing notification for the recruitment, according to a senior official.

The number of vacancies is nearly 3000 which will be filled up from the present teachers working as assistant teachers. This will increase the vacancies and it may go up to 25000, according to sources in the Education department.

At first, the vacancies of class IX to XII will be filled up. Around 7000 posts of teachers and non teaching staff will be recruited. Then the existing vacancies of headmasters will be filled up.

The state cabinet on May 5 has approved the creation of 5261 new posts in connection with the recruitment panel of 2016 and extended its tenure till December 2022. These candidates were harmed due to alleged irregularities in the 2016 panel.

Recruitment of 14500 teachers in upper primary has been stuck due to litigation at the Calcutta High Court. The matter is expected to be heard on Tuesday.

Once the decks are cleared, this recruitment will also be held simultaneously.

There has also been a change in the recruitment of headmasters with the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education being made the agency for recruitment. So all recruitment will be held centrally.

Earlier, the recruitment was legally made by the managing committee of a school with recommendation from the Commission.