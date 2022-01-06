State to grant quarantine leave to staff of educational institutes

kolkata: The state Education department has decided to grant quarantine leave to teaching and non-teaching staff of educational institutions across the state.



"Whereas….his or her attendance at his or her office is considered as hazardous to the health of other co-employees, such teacher, non-teaching staff and any other employees of the state aided universities may be granted quarantined leave," reads the order.

An official of the Education department said such leave would be granted on the basis of a certificate of a public or municipal health officer or registered medical practitioner for a period not exceeding 21 days or in exceptional circumstances for a period not exceeding 30 days.

The order states that quarantine leave, which is not debited to a leave account, may be combined with any other kind of leave except casual leave.

A teaching or non-teaching staff on quarantine leave will be treated as absent from duty with full pay and allowance, following permission from the head of the institution.

The five diseases that have been included in the list of infectious diseases under leave rule are –SARS, MARS, COVID-19, Avian Influenza (H5N1)/Novel Influenza and Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF).