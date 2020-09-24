State to give Rs 2K to 81,ooo hawkers ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata: Extending support to hawkers who faced heavy losses due to the lockdown, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to each of the 81,000 hawkers in the state in the month of Durga Puja.



In the same breath, Banerjee also announced a hike in the remuneration of ASHA workers and civic volunteers. It has been increased by Rs 1,000 for each of them. At the same time she also made the announcement of Rs 3 lakh retirement benefits for Anganwadi workers.

The civic volunteers at present get Rs 8,000 per month and this come as a major announcement for around 1.36 lakh civic volunteers in the state. The similar benefits will also be reaped by the green police as well. "The ASHA workers did an extraordinary job in the fight against the Covid by ensuring 36 crore times door-to-door visits to the households in the state to identify people suffering from SARI and ILI" Banerjee said.

It may be recalled that Banerjee had announced on the day of Police Divas that home guards, members of National Volunteer Force (NVF), Civic volunteers, village police volunteers,

ASHA workers and auxiliary fire operators will be getting terminal benefits of Rs 3 lakh each after they attain the age of 60 years. Puja Bonus of Rs 2000 each was also announced for them.