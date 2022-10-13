State to give award to Dona Ganguly's dance group

KOLKATA: The state government will hand over a special award to Dona Ganguly's dance troupe for its performance during the Red Road Carnival last Thursday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the performance by Diksha Manjari -the dance school run by Ganguly, was marvellous and was appreciated by the crowd, including the foreign delegates at the carnival.

Ganguly was released from hospital just a few days before the carnival after undergoing treatment for Chickungunya. She joined the rehearsal immediately and ensured that her team could perform to the best of their abilities. Her dedication deserves special mention as she was present at Red Road during her group's performance, though she herself didn't perform.

At least 94 Durga idols and their entourage paraded during the Red Road Carnival, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present.