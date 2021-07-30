'State to get 'Khela' & Green cities'

kolkata: Two new townships, Khela City and Green City, will be set up in state, Housing minister Firhad Hakim said on Friday.



Hakim, who is the newly-appointed chairman of Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) held the first meeting in New Town on Friday. He said Khela City would come up in Howrah.

However, he did not elaborate the place where it would come up along with the proposed area.

Similarly, he also did not mention where the Green City would come up.

However, both the townships will be set up following the New Town model.

Hakim inaugurated the new website of Eco Park, the biggest urban park in the country.

The mobile responsive website is not only user friendly it given every details on Prakriti Tirtha. Hakim saw a presentation on New Town, given by the managing director of HIDCO Debashis Sen, and took stock of the situation.

Hakim has firsthand knowledge about the township as he was the Urban Development minister in Mamata Banerjee Cabinet from 2011-2021.

He also discussed about the projects that got stuck up due to court cases and slowed down due to fund crunch.

The next meeting of HIDCO board will take place on August 13.