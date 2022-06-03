State to get heavy rains over the next 4 days
KOLKATA: A cyclonic circulation that is situated over southern Bangladesh and adjoining northern Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in the state. Thunderstorms, lightning along with gusty winds measuring around 30-40 kmph may hit parts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, North Dinajpur and Alipurduar.
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that weather conditions have become favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon in the state. Sub-Himalayan Bengal and the northeastern states are set to receive heavy rain over the next four days, the MeT office warned. "There may be isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in various districts. People may also witness gusty winds in the state in the next four days," said the official.
