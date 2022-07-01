State to get dental hosp on wheels

kolkata: In a unique initiative the state health department is going to introduce dental hospital on wheels and the service will be available at the doorsteps.



According to sources the "dental hospital on wheels", the concept has been materialised on a bus which will take various dental related services to the people.

The bus is fitted with various modern equipment. It will have doctors and nursing professionals on board while visiting different places. The bus has been given to the Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital.

Dr Raju Biswas, a senior official of the Indian Dental Association said that they had urged the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also to the minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya to introduce a mobile dental hospital which will be able to visit various places and treat patients.

Dr Biswas has also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister and also to the MoS health. As the Dr R Ahmed Dental is the center for excellence in the field it will operate and manage the new services. The new service will also organise camps against oral cancer and also generate awareness among the people.