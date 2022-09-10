State to form 110 'sanghas' to curb child marriage, teen pregnancy in next 6 months covering about 87 blocks

kolkata: The state government will form 110 child-friendly 'sanghas' in order to curb child marriage and teenage pregnancy in the state.



These 'sanghas' will include at least two members drafted from the Self Help Groups (SHGs).

The state had planned on forming them in the next six months' time in 87 blocks across the state.

This project will be carried out by the state government in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

In the first phase of the programme, the members of the 'sanghas' pledged to not get their children married off under age.

They will be made aware to avoid incidences of pregnancy before the age of 19 years. The project looks at improving the health of children and mothers in the state.

Highlighting the state government's success of nearly 100 per cent of school enrolment and 98.7 per cent institutional delivery, chief of UNICEF West Bengal, Mohammad Mohiuddin said: "Reaching the last mile of development is always a challenge and a lot of innovations have to be used and things should be done differently to curb these social problems. Considering the recent decision of the West Bengal government to grant a project of Rs 600 crore for the SHGs, UNICEF joined hands with SRLM to use the platform and manpower to achieve various developmental goals."