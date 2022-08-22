State to focus on adopting PPP model for growing saplings in its own farms

kolkata: The state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department has laid special emphasis on adopting PPP model for production of saplings in its own horticulture farms to cut down on purchasing the same from private nurseries, including those based outside Bengal. The state distributes 1 crore saplings free-of-cost among the farmers and spends about Rs 30 crore for procuring the saplings from private nurseries.



"We have set a target of producing 26 lakh saplings through our own farms. Last year, 9 lakh saplings were produced in our own farm at Borjora in Bankura. This year we have done the same in both Borjora and also at Mohitnagar in Jalpaiguri. Some saplings are also produced in our farms at Ayeshpur and Krishnanagar in Nadia and Taldangra in Bankura," a senior official of FPI&H department said.

The department has also planned for inter-departmental transfer of unutlilsed lands so that farms can be developed in these places for production of saplings involving the private sector and also for training of the farmers. About 34 acres have already been procured in Alipurduar and soon 26 acres will be possessed at Purulia too. Land has also been identified and being developed at Digha in East Midnapore and Gangarampur in South Dinajpur.

"A completely non-traditional approach will be adopted in case of these farms - private enterprise would be given a free hand to exploit the resources of the farm, which will operate, maintain and run commercial production of saplings in the farm under the technical guidance of the Horticulture Directorate," the official added, reiterating that land right, however, will strictly remain with the government.

According to an official of the department, about 30 to 50 acres is required for developing a farm and the financial involvement is to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore each. The department has received funds RIDF (Rural Infrastructure Development Fund) to the tune of Rs 100 crore, which may be utilised for developing the farm.