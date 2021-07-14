State to finish Aadhaar-seeding of ration cards by next month

KOLKATA: In a bid to offer better service to Khadyasathi beneficiaries and implementation of Duare Ration programme, the Bengal government has taken initiative to complete Aadhaar seeding, biometric authentication and mobile number linking against ration cards within August.



Directions have also been given to all district magistrates to ensure setting up of 2 lakh new self help groups. At the same time concerned district authorities have also been directed to complete paddy procurement at the earliest.

All efforts will be taken up to increase the number of Aadhaar seeding and mobile number linking to10 lakh per day. Around 7.5 lakh of the same is taking place at present in a day. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and senior officers held a virtual review meeting with all district magistrates on Tuesday in this connection.

Engaged by the state Food and Supplies department, an operator from Webel Technology Ltd (WTL) is visiting door-to-door with a mobile phone containing the required app and biometric data collection machine for Aadhaar seeding, biometric authentication and to link mobile phone number of beneficiaries.

Already around 4.5 crore beneficiaries have been covered and the remaining would be done within the set deadline. District Magistrates have been urged to ensure proper support, monitoring and supervision to increase the number of Aadhaar seeding, biometric authentication and mobile number linking to 10 lakh per day. The task of visiting door-to-door for the same will mainly continue till July 25. There would be a special drive from July 25 to August 10 in case anyone is missed out. If they miss both the opportunities for various reasons, a beneficiary can visit the local camp that would be held on an area basis for subsequent 10 to 15 days in nearby schools, ICDS centres or any government office buildings.

Once the entire process is complete, the task of a public distribution system of ration would become more robust. Even a person, who has his or her mobile number linked, would get an SMS stating the quantity of ration he or she is entitled for.