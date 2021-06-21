State to ensure vaccination of over 2 lakh folk artistes

kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has taken an initiative to ensure free-of-cost vaccination for at least 2 lakh folk artistes in the state.



At the same time, other singers, musicians, bachik shilpi, anchors, poets and other literary persons will also be inoculated.

It will also be done for those involved with Bangla Academy, Kabita Academy and Dalit Academy.

Inoculation drives have also been taken up for artistes from the field of drama, jatra, fine arts, dance, TV artistes and light and sound technicians.

According to an officer, there are about 2 lakh folk artistes under the Lok Prashar prakalpa of the state government.

These artistes from different parts of the state will be receiving the vaccine doses on a priority basis. An order has been issued in this regard on June 17 stating that vaccination drive for these groups would be taken up, considering them to be "super spreaders".

Sources said all district magistrates have been directed to prepare a list based on which the inoculation drive of the folk artistes will be taken up. At the same time, the inoculation drive will be taken up on priority basis for e-commerce employees.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had conceived the to introduce Lok Prasar Prakalpa to provide Rs 1000 pension per month to elderly folk artists while the artistes between 18 and 60 years of age are also provided with a retainership worth Rs 1,000 per month besides giving opportunity for four performances every month to check many art forms from getting extinct in the state.

After the first wave of Covid, the state government had create job opportunities in the post lockdown situation as 20 departments along with all districts had organised fairs by engaging 2.59 lakh artisans and 1.04 lakh lok prasar shilpis across the state in three months time till mid-February. Now the state government is ensuring free-of-cost vaccination for Lok Prashar Shilpis.