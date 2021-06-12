State to draw up action plan for inoculating cable TV staff

KOLKATA: The top brass of the state government will hold a meeting with representatives of cable operators on Saturday to prepare a plan of action for the inoculation drive of workers engaged in the state's cable TV sector.



Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi would be heading the meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar at 3 pm in which senior officers of the state Home department and Health department would also be present.

Authorities of all six Multi System Operators (MSOs) — Siti Cable, Indian Cable Net, Hathaway, GTPL and Meghbela — in Kolkata have been asked to attend the meeting.

There are about 18,000 cable operators across the state with at least 50,000 people directly involved in the sector for their livelihood.

Though minor vaccination camps were organised for the workers of local cable TV operators, no major drive has been taken up yet. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given the direction to take necessary moves to ensure vaccination of these employees during a meeting with representatives of Chambers of Commerce at Nabanna Sabhaghar a few days back.

Suresh Sethia, director of Kolkata's largest MSO, said: "We are not sure about the agenda of the meeting. But if it is about vaccination drive, then all necessary subsequent steps would be taken following a discussion among all the MSOs".