State to distribute blue-white school uniforms with Biswa Bangla logo

Kolkata: The state government will distribute white and blue uniform with Biswa Bangla logo for the students.



A notification in this regard has been brought out by the School Education department. This, however, is not applicable for the private schools.

The boys will have to wear white shirt and navy blue pant while the girls will have to be clad in white shirt and navy blue frock/skirt or white/blue salwar kameez.

The outer surface of the pocket of the uniforms of both boys and girls will have Biswa Bangla logo.

The state government hands over school uniform to students from pre primary till class VIII. Girls from pre primary to Class II gets two sets of shirts and tunic frocks while those from III to V get two sets of shirts and skirt while class VI to VIII girls get two sets of salwar and kameez with dupatta.

As of now, the cloth for uniform is procured from outside Bengal. But the state government's aim is to become self-reliant in this by 2024. The state government at present requires a six crore metres of suiting and shirting lengths to supply two sets of uniforms to students across the state.

The plan of the state government is to do the knitting of the fabric in the manufacturing district itself.

Among the 450 power looms across the state more than 100 have already started manufacture of textiles for school uniforms. The target is to produce 40 lakh metre of fabric by April-May this year.

The state has come out with the 'Powerloom Incentive Policy' with an aim to extend fiscal incentives for installation of new age shuttle-less powerlooms by MSMEs in textile sector with a view to boost production of the improved quality fabrics and to create a sustainable ecosystem for MSMEs in textile sector.