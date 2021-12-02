State to distribute about 1,500 freehold title deeds among residents of refugee colonies

KOLKATA: The Mamata Banerjee government is all set to distribute 1500 freehold title deeds among residents of different refugee colonies across the state.



This comes when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ensured that residents of all refugee colonies in the state will be provided with freehold title deeds that come as a document.

At the same time, the Chief Minister had also announced regularisation of most of the refugee colonies in the state.

Initially, residents of 94 refugee colonies were provided with the freehold title deeds and subsequently initiatives were taken to distribute the same among residents of another 119 refugee colonies in the state. It was on November 4, 2020 when the Chief Minister had announced of giving 1.25 lakh freehold title deeds.

With the initiatives taken in the past 10 years, residents of most of the refugee colonies have already received their free hold title deeds. Still there are some areas in the districts where the distribution is left. All necessary tasks have been completed by the state Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Rehabilitation department and there are around 1500 free hold title deeds that are ready for distribution.

It needs a mention that the state government has already distributed more than 2.79 lakh pattas in the past 10 years.

Recognition was also given to more than 213 refugee colonies across the state. The Chief Minister had earlier also assured that gradually all the refugees settled in colonies in different parts of the city including Jadavpur, Tollygunge, Ballygunge, Manicktala and Ultadanga.

The Mamata Banerjee government had taken up the process of giving freehold title deeds in a mission mode a few years ago and it came as a major relief for the residents of refugee colonies in the state when the BJP-led Centre used to talk everyday of implementing CAA and NRC.