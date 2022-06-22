'State to distribute 1K saplings among MLAs to mark Van Mahotsav'

KOLKATA: State Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick said at the state Assembly that his department will distribute 1000 saplings each among all the MLAs across the state to commemorate the occasion of Van Mahotsav which will be celebrated for a week starting July14. The MLAs will be receiving the saplings through the Divisional Forest Officers in their respective districts."Saplings will also be distributed at gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishad level too,"Mallick said.A programme will be held at Eden Gardens Park to set the ball rolling for the week long celebration on July 14.

