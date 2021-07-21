State to develop unified system to monitor projects

KOLKATA: The Bengal government has decided to develop a "Unified Project Management System (UPMS)" for monitoring of projects from its initiation to completion. It will be set up as a part of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-assisted West Bengal Finance Management Reforms program.



With the decision taken by the state Finance department to develop the UPMS, a 10-member committee has been set up.

The "scope of work and responsibilities" of the committee includes business process re-engineering, standardisation of forms and procedures, stakeholder consultation, user interface design, development of the functionalities and preparation of government orders, manuals and related frequently asked questions.

Secretary of Finance department Sudip Sinha is the chairman of the committee.

The other members include senior officers of the Finance department, Public Works Department, Irrigation and Waterways, Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department, Health and Family Welfare department and Panchayats and Rural Development department.

It needs a mention that the state PHE department is implementing four crucial safe drinking water supply projects, assisted by ADB, worth Rs 2531.32 crore.

The projects are coming up at Haroa in North 24-Parganas, Bhangar in South 24-Parganas, Nandigram in East Midnapore and Gangajalghati in Bankura.

Nearly 15 lakh people will be benefited out of the projects.

The water treatment plant at Gangajalghati will ensure adequate safe drinking water for almost every household at Mejia, Indpur, Gangajalghati and Taldangra. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given direction to ensure fast completion of projects and the state PHE department has targeted tap water connection at 1 crore households by the end of March 2022.

While addressing political rallies ahead of the elections, Banerjee had assured adequate supply of safe drinking water in these drought prone areas of Bankura.

The state PHE minister Pulak Roy held two meetings with all concerned officers, agencies and ADB authorities to ensure fast completion of the projects.

He held meetings on June 30 and again on July 14.

It has been made mandatory for the agencies to complete the projects within the set deadlines.