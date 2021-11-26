State to develop international tourism circuit centred around Lalbag-Motijheel in Murshidabad district

kolkata: The state Tourism department has taken up the responsibility of development of Lalbag Motijheel in Murshidabad district of Bengal with the an intention to make it one of the prime tourist attractions in the district.



A team from the state Tourism department led by principal secretary Nandini Chakraborty visited a number of tourist attractions in Murshidabad and held a meeting with the district administration in presence of district magistrate Sharad Kumar Dwivedi.

According to sources in the district administration, the Tourism department will come up with an international tourism circuit centred around Lalbag – Motijheel.

Considering the historical significance of the place, the department will promote Murshidabad in a big way through its digital platform.

There will be tourism packages for Murshidabad for increasing both national and international tourists in Murshidabad. Motijheel, also known as the Pearl Lake, is located just 3 km north of Hazarduari and 1 km south of Lal Bagh on the Berhampur Road. The eldest son-in-law of Alivardi Khan Nawajes Mohammed Khan had built a three storied palace 'Sanghi-dalan' amidst these beautiful surroundings on the shore of the U-shaped Pearl Lake.After the death of Nawajes, Alivardi's eldest daughter Begum Mehurnnisa made Moti Jheel her own abode.

Pearls were cultivated in the lake from which the name was derived 'Moti'.

Later, Nawab Siraj-ud-daulah imprisoned his aunt Mehrunnisa in connection with her affiliation to the British. The Sanghi-dalan palace was later converted into the English Residency soon after the downfall of Siraj.

However, to our ill fate such a historical palace does not exist today. The Moti Jheel Entertainment Park is now a preferred tourist's destination. There are toy trains, museums, boating facilities and a host of other amusement options available today in this long forgotten historical and nostalgic Moti Jheel park.

The Tourism department will also come up with a comprehensive plan for beautification of the Bhagirathi river bank .Hazarduari Palace, Nizamat Imambara, Madina Masjid, Katra Lasjid, Jafarganj Cemetery to name a few are some major tourist attractions in Murshidabad