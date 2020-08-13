State to create new posts to take in next of kin of dead Covid warriors

Kolkata: In yet another step to provide jobs to the next of kin of frontline warriors who died of COVID-19, the state government will go all out to absorb them even by creating new posts and giving top most priority.



The state government will be giving the appointment letter within 30 days after the next of kin submits application seeking a job.

Issuing a notification on Wednesday, the state Finance department stated that the dependants of frontline workers who died or has been permanently incapacitated due to COVID-19 in the line of duty will be getting jobs under the West Bengal Special Compassionate Appointment Scheme 2020. The state government has given a clear guideline stating that offering of a job under the scheme will be given "overriding priority" and precedence under "exempted category" over other appointments.

Another important move in this regard is that one can also be appointed in other categories, apart from that in Group-C and D, considering his or her higher qualification and eligibility of the candidate. Usually appointments on compassionate ground take place in Group-C and D categories.

The head of the department in which a frontline warrior, who died due to COVID-19, was posted can give final approval for appointment of his or her next of kin with consent of concerned minister-in-charge without any prior approval of the Finance Department. In case of non-availability of vacancy in a department, new and necessary posts can be created. However, the concerned departments will have

to take concurrence of

the Finance Department in

case of appointing one with higher qualification in other categories and for creation of new posts.

It is applicable for all such cases since April 1 and for all state government employees. It is also applicable for ASHA workers, civic volunteers, multipurpose health workers, contractual workers engaged under National Health Mission and in different health facilities, all contractual and part-time medical, para-medical and nursing personnel, anganwadi workers and helpers.

One need to apply seeking a job on compassionate ground within three months of the demise of a frontline warrior.

Besides directing to ensure handing over of appointment letters within 30 working days after receiving an application, it has also been stated that the process of police verification and medical examination may be carried out within

one months after his or her joining.