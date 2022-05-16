State to constitute DPR cell for government depts

Kolkata: The state Public Works Department (PWD) is setting up a DPR cell which will be assisting other government departments in preparation of DPRs (Detailed Project Report) of various projects.



"Some departments having no engineering setup, like Food Processing Industries & Horticulture, Fisheries , Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises & Textiles, Agricultural Marketing etc sometimes engage consultancy services for preparation of DPR and supervision of their works by such agencies. Now after the constitution of a dedicated engineering set up namely DPR cell, the government departments no longer need to engage consultancy services for such purpose," a senior official of PWD department said.

The cell will function under the administrative control of the Chief Engineer (Headquarters) of the PWD.

A meeting chaired by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi was held on April 5 where the matter of providing the engineering support and expertise of the PWD for pre-DPR activities and DPR preparation for structures/buildings and creation of other facilities involving civil works was deliberated.

The DPR cell will have one Superintending Engineer, two Executive Engineers, five Assistant Engineers, five Junior Engineers, four Surveyor/Draftsman, one Assistant Engineer (Electrical), one Junior Engineer (Electrical), one Executive Engineer (Electrical), one Assistant Architect and one Assistant Engineer Mechanical.

The DPR cell will take assistance and technical support from the existing Survey Division for procuring the survey instruments and other supporting accessories for preparation of DPR

The DPR cell will have its office at the office of Superintending Engineer at Bhabani Bhavan in Alipore.

The cell will be responsible for pre-DPR survey, Design and Planning Consultancy, preparation of DPR and technical sanction only and will work directly as per direction and under supervision of the Chief Engineer (headquarter).