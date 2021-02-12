State to consider extending Bigyan Kanya Medha Britti

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the move of her government to actively consider to extend Bigyan Kanya Medha Britti scheme for girl students studying in classes XI and XII.



Her announcement came on the International Day for Women and Girls in Science on Thursday.

In a tweet she expressed her gratitude to scientists. "Today is International Day for Women and Girls in Science. Our respect, heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the scientists and members of scientific community, both men and women, on this great day. We are very proud of them."

She maintained in the tweet that "Bengal has given to the world some of the greatest names in science and research. To encourage girl students of the State who are pursuing Degree Courses, we have instituted the Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti scheme since 2017."

While stating about the scheme she further said: "Named by me, the Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti scheme awards meritorious girl science students every year for excellence. Awardees receive a monthly scholarship of Rs.2000 and a yearly book grant of Rs.2500 for 5 years. We are actively considering to extend this Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti scheme to girl students in classes XI and XII."