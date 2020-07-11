State to conduct more rapid antigen tests

koKolkata: To accelerate the Covid testing process the state Health department will conduct more rapid antigen tests.



Unlike the RT-PCR method of testing, the rapid antigen test finds out the virus in a patient within minimum possible time. Consequently, rapid antigen test is an effective method and it can be done in the initial phase to find out the affected persons. Those who test positive during the rapid antigen tests may further undertake RT-PCR tests.

The health officials have carried out a survey and found that rapid antigen tests report match with the RT-PCR report of the same person. RT-PCR is a more comprehensive method of test but it takes a longer time. The state Health department is trying to carry out more rapid antigen tests to determine positive patients. Those found positive may be isolated untill the patient's RT-PCR report comes in. The Health department had procured around 10,000 rapid antigen test kits and utilised them. Now, the department is set to buy more such kits.

Senior health officials believe that the rate of Covid tests will further go up across the state if a greater number of rapid antigen tests are done. The state government has already started antigen tests among the suspected persons, health workers at various government-run hospitals.

This test was also carried out in the infected areas. The state Health department has been conducting nearly 11,000 sample tests per day on average. On July 9, a total 10,805 sample tests were carried out across the state while on July 7 the number stood at 10,130. Around 10,919 samples were tested on July 6 and 11,016 samples on July 5.

There are around 54 testing labs across the state. The report of RT-PCR tests comes within two days in normal cases.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex medical research body, has allowed all the states to explore the option of rapid antigen testing to increase the number of tests.

Antigen detection test does not require any specialised machine.