State to conduct health audit of about 5 flyovers in Kolkata

kolkata: The state government will take up health audit of five flyovers in the city from the end of November.



A meeting in this regard was held between Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) and Kolkata Police where it has been decided that the audit will begin with the Park Street flyover.

Four other flyovers whose health study will be taken up gradually in phases are Gariahat, AJC Bose Road, Chitpore Lockgate and Nagerbazar .

According to sources, the flyovers may be closed from Friday late night till Sunday for the health audit which will mainly involve the load testing capacity of the bridges.

However, considering the heavy movement of traffic along the AJC Bose Road flyover it has been proposed that it will be kept shut only for eight hours.

"RITES which will conduct the health audit has not yet given any schedule about the study," said a senior official of HRBC.

"Necessary traffic diversions need to be made before taking up the same," the senior HRBC official said.