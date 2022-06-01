State to conduct 4th phase of sentinel survey from June 1 to 4

kolkata: Health department is set to conduct fourth phase of sentinel survey for four days starting from June 1 and samples will be collected from 28 medical colleges and district hospitals from 23 districts and 5 health districts. It aims to find out if asymptomatic Covid infections are taking place in the state.



The survey will mostly be performed on the patients having no symptoms at the gynecology and general surgery wards of the hospital.

According to sources in the health department at least 400 samples will be collected from each hospital during the 4-day duration of the survey. Health officials expect that survey will be performed on over 11,200 samples. Surveys conducted in April and May revealed that infection almost became nil in various districts. The earlier sentinel survey report also showed that infection rate in Kolkata also flattened. Covid zoning carried out by the state health department said that some cases have been reported from some pockets of Bidhannagar and New Town.

Health department will resume a sentinel survey to find out the Covid situation in the state.

Sentinel surveillance is monitoring of the rate of occurrence of a specific disease through the voluntary network of doctors and laboratories aiming to assess the stability in health levels of the population of a particular region.

Along with the survey, the state government will continue with its search to find out whether any new variant of coronavirus has evolved in the state, a senior official said. Sentinel surveillance will be performed again to monitor the current situation.

It may be mentioned here that Covid positivity rate has been hovering between 0.27 and 0.49 per cent in the past couple of days.

The recovery rate in Bengal stands at 98.93 percent. The total number of recoveries has so far reached nearly 20 lakh. State has so far registered around 20,19,356 infected cases so far.