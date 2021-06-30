State to complete hiring of over 10K teachers before Puja

KOLKATA: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will complete the recruitment process of 10,500 teachers before Durga Puja this year and also publish the result of TET (Teacher Eligibility Test), which was held in January this year, before the festival. About 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination.



"We have handed over appointment letters to 5,676 candidates before elections and 5,146 of them have already joined. Now, counseling will be held for 10,500 candidates. A total of about 16,500 teachers will be appointed this year," president of WBBPE Manik Bhattacharya said.

He added that the schedule and mode of counseling would be notified on July 6 through the website of the WBBPE. "Candidates should look into the website of the board or the state School Education department for all details related to counseling. "After that, district-wise panels will be prepared following which candidates can join immediately," a senior board official added.

Bhattacharya reiterated that all applicants who have qualified on the basis of their merit will be given appointment letters and urged them not to get swayed by rumours associated with the recruitment process.

For the first time, the board will publish the answer key on their website before the publication of results of January 2021 TET examination.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 21 had declared that the state government had decided to appoint more than 32,000 teachers for upper primary and primary levels by March next year.

She said the appointment process to fill up at least 10,500 vacancies in the primary level (classes I-IV) and 14,000 in the upper primary level (classes V-VIII) would be completed before October this year.