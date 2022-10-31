State to come up with app to book tickets for tourist spots in city

kolkata: State Tourism department has decided to prepare an app so that visitors can book tickets for visiting various tourist spots in Kolkata online.



Senior officials of the state government said that they had spoken to a few IT giants, who were reportedly keen on developing the application. If the app is installed in the mobile phones, a visitor can book the ticket online, without having to wait in long queues for hours.

A senior official of the state government said: "During winter, we have seen a huge footfall of people at Alipore Zoological garden and other tourist spots like Jorasanko Thakurbari and Kalighat Temple. If a visitor can install the app, then it will become easy for him or her to book the tickets." The app will be helpful for tourists residing outside Kolkata.

"We have seen that many visitors, who are eager to visit a few places in Kolkata, failed to do to so because of long queues," he added. A trial run will be conducted for the app.