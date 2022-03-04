State to come up with App for distribution of insecticides to civic bodies & Panchayats

KOLKATA: State Health department is preparing a mobile App, which will enable the department to distribute insecticides to various civic bodies or Panchayats. This is a part of the state government's initiative to take up extensive campaign against dengue. A roadmap has already been prepared by the state government.



The West Bengal Medical Service Corporations (WBMSC) under the Health department will monitor the distribution of insecticides among the civic bodies or Panchayats.

They can put a request for more requirements on the mobile App, which will be directly addressed by the WBMSC. Various government departments like Urban development department, Panchayats department, Health department will work in coordination.

It may be mentioned here that state government has decided to induct around 1.13 lakh vector control workers across the state. According to sources in the Health department, both the cities and rural areas will be classified under two categories -- majorly dengue prone and minorly dengue prone.

After the Covid infection has been brought under control and most of the citizens being brought under vaccinnation drive, state is now trying to shift it's focus on dengue which also takes many lives every year.

Incidentally, Bengal has cumulatively administered around 12.92 crore doses so far in Bengal since the immunisation drive began out of which around 1,12,425 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. Around 6.97 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5.81 crore received double doses.