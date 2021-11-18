State to collect parking fees from trucks at Indo-Bangla border

kolkaya: The state Finance department will collect parking fees from trucks at the Indo-Bangla border and it will be spent towards the development of the area, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.



Jyotipriya Mullick, state Forest minister—at the administrative review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Barasat on Wednesday afternoon—raised the issue that Bongaon municipality was collecting parking fees from the border-bound trucks.

Banerjee said the fees should go to the state Finance department and the money collected will be spent for

the development of the area. "Earlier, the state Forest department used to collect various fees and there were reports

of misappropriation. Now,

the shady deals have stopped and the Finance department

is getting the revenue," she

said.

The municipality charges Rs 120 per truck per day as parking fees. A notification

in the matter will be issued by the state Finance department soon.