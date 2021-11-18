State to collect parking fees from trucks at Indo-Bangla border
kolkaya: The state Finance department will collect parking fees from trucks at the Indo-Bangla border and it will be spent towards the development of the area, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.
Jyotipriya Mullick, state Forest minister—at the administrative review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Barasat on Wednesday afternoon—raised the issue that Bongaon municipality was collecting parking fees from the border-bound trucks.
Banerjee said the fees should go to the state Finance department and the money collected will be spent for
the development of the area. "Earlier, the state Forest department used to collect various fees and there were reports
of misappropriation. Now,
the shady deals have stopped and the Finance department
is getting the revenue," she
said.
The municipality charges Rs 120 per truck per day as parking fees. A notification
in the matter will be issued by the state Finance department soon.