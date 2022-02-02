'State to bring resolution to remove Dhankhar from Governor's post'

KOLKATA: Amid the ongoing tussle between the Mamata Banerjee-led government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the state government will bring a resolution to remove the latter from the post in the forthcoming session of the state Assembly, state minister for Parliamentary Affairs Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday.



Talking to the reporters, Chatterjee said: "A resolution to remove the Governor will be brought in the forthcoming session of the Assembly. He is working like a leader of the Opposition,"he said. The Budget session of the state Assembly will begin shortly.

Veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the Governor. Roy said the Governor had affected the smooth functioning of the state. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Trinamool Congress MP had requested President Ram Nath Kovind to remove the Governor on Monday. The Governor's sole purpose has become to embarrass the state, he said. Earlier, Bandyopadhyay had said Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu was also present when he had made the appeal to remove the Governor. He had made the appeal on the very first day of the Budget session of the Parliament.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had blocked the Governor on Twitter. Trinamool Congress will go all out against the Governor for working as an agent of the Opposition.