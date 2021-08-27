State to allot 10 acres to docs for housing complex

Kolkata: The state government will allot 10 acres to doctors and nurses free of cost to set up their own housing complex, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Banerjee made this announcement during her visit to SSKM Hospital on the same day. She said she had asked Chairman, Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Transport minister Firhad Hakim to find out land for the purpose. Banerjee also held a meeting with the hospital authorities to find out ways and means to upgrade the healthcare system across the state.